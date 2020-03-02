Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Posts Behind-the-Scenes Photo From New Marvel Movie

Principal photography for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been underway in Australia for a while now and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu can’t contain his excitement. Sunday afternoon, the actor took to Instagram to share an image of himself getting ready in a makeup trailer. Covering his face with a phone — complete with a comic book-based phone cover — the picture includes a simple-enough caption: “Assemble.”

Surprisingly enough, Marvel Studios has kept quiet on the movie since its initial announcement at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. Then, it was announced Liu would be joined by Awkwafina and Tony Leung in the film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

When we talked to Jim Starlin last year, the comic writer that helped to co-create Shang-Chi, he expressed desire in seeing Legend of the Ten Rings serve as an authentic origin story for the Master of Kung Fu. “I can’t imagine them starting off with anything but an origin story because you got to begin somewhere,” Starlin told Comicbook.com at Comic-Con. “I think it will be loosely based on what we did over the first few issues…I only did three issues of the book. I imagine there will be some eliminations like Fu Manchu, thank God.“

“With Shang-Chi, I’m really curious because the trick is with that is to get a hook on it that will take it away from the millions of other kung fu movies that have been produced beforehand,” the legendary comic writer added. “You know, we don’t want just another Bruce Lee movie, we want something different, something really entertaining. I’d be curious and can’t wait to see what kind of hook that they get to take him in that direction a little bit different than where he’s been before.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters February 12, 2021.

