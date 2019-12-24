New Shang-Chi Casting Call Could Prove Old Rumors Correct

In a matter of weeks, principal photography on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will begin in Australia ahead of its release in February 2021. Little is known about the film’s plot other than the inclusion of the fabled Ten Rings organization and the comic-accurate version of The Mandarin (Tony Leung). Then comes along a new casting breakdown that could potentially bring some truth to a plot leak that surfaced earlier this year. Scoop maestro Charles Murphy posted Monday evening Shang-Chi was currently casting for ringside announcers.

It might seem like a pretty small deal at the moment, until you take one popular plot rumor that surfaced months ago into account. The “leak” — which has now been scrubbed from existence, essentially suggested Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) would be forced to go through a fighting tournament to get into the good graces of The Mandarin before flipping on the villain before the movie is done and over.

Though it’s far from a confirmation, the “Ringside Announcer” casting grids would seem to suggest that at least some kind of fight is happening, whether it be the aforementioned tournament or a side fight of sorts.

Liu himself has been outspoken since being cast in the role, something he’s taken great pride in. In one recent interview, the new MCU star made sure to quote Stan Lee’s iconic “great power” line.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’. But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness,” Liu explained. “If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to hit theaters February 12, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.