Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Has Perfect Response to Sequel News

On Monday, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got a long-awaited piece of news, when it was confirmed that a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially in the works, with director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed to return. This comes after months of rumblings about a sequel to the film, which is currently the highest-grossing blockbuster of 2021. Simu Liu, who stars in the film franchise as Shang-Chi, recently took to Twitter to celebrate the news — and to poke fun at critics. In a post, which you can check out below, Liu argued that the film “flopped so hard we got a sequel.”

Flopped so hard we got a sequel!! https://t.co/69yPeuX2ma — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 6, 2021

Even before Shang-Chi made its debut, those involved behind the scenes at Marvel Studios indicated that a sequel was definitely a possibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m always confident and nervous in equal proportions,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The early reactions to the characters and to [Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings] itself gives me great hope that that people will want to see more of these characters,” Feige says. “We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them. And as exactly as you say, what’s so fun, we know the movie’s working when it’s not just the title character that people ask about, but it is the co-stars or the supporting players that people ask about. And in this movie in particular, that’s heartening because we think they’re spectacular, and we think they have great potential in the future.”

Additionally, the reports revealed that Cretton is developing a Disney+ series set within the MCU, although it is unclear if that is an offshoot of Shang-Chi or something new.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is now in theaters.

Are you excited for Marvel’s Shang-Chi sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!