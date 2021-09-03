Shang-Chi: Is Major Trailer Scene Set in Madripoor?

✖

In addition to adding a handful of new characters to the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also introduced Marvel fans to the island of Madripoor. The fictional Marvel country has long had ties to mutants and the X-Men, serving as a lawless safe haven for bounty hunters, criminals, and the like. The neon-drenched island looks like something ripped straight from the Blade Runner or John Wick franchise and, coincidentally enough, the first teaser for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings includes scenes in a city that looks awfully similar.

The shots in question involve Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) fighting with Death Dealer and other antagonists that appear to be working with Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the shady Ten Rings organization.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Since neon lights and bright signs can be found anywhere, it is important to add a little context here. The Ten Rings have existed within the MCU since its inception and have had little cameos in a handful of properties from Marvel Studios. Because the Ten Rings are often tied to criminal activies, it stands to reason the group would have some sort of presence in the country, given its lawless ways.

According to Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, the movie will very much serve as an origin to a character that's new to most casual movie-goers, so we'll find out all about the Ten Rings this September.

"The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before," Liu told EW in a lengthy cover story. "We know so many different versions of Batman's origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to."

In the same piece with EW, Marvel Studios producer Johnathan Schwartz said the Liu-starring flick would have the most action out of any Marvel project yet.

"I think this is the best action [Marvel has] ever done," Schwartz previously told the magazine. "Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on September 3rd.

