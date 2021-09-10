Shang-Chi Director Says Simu Liu and Awkwafina Didn’t Know About Post-Credits Scene Until Day of Filming

The recently released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings carries on the proud Marvel Cinematic Universe tradition of world-building post-credits scenes. In the middle of the Shang-Chi credits, the wider universe is opened to both the titular hero and his best friend, Katy, as they realize that they’re now part of something much bigger than they ever imagined. It’s a big scene that connects Shang-Chi to the rest of the MCU, and stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina didn’t actually know about it until the day of filming.

WARNING: This story contains spoilers from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! Continue reading at your own risk…

During the film’s first post-credits scene Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and Awkwafina’s Katy are approached by Wong (Benedict Wong) and taken to speak with a couple of notable Avengers about the powers and origins of the Ten Rings. They end up face-to-face with holograms of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) as they try to figure out the secrets of these ancient weapons.

During a recent interview with ET, director Destin Daniel Cretton was asked about the popular post-credits scene. He said that, while Liu and Awkwafina knew the identities of the Avengers their characters were talking to (though filmed at a different location), they had no knowledge of the scene until the day that it was filmed.

“Yes, they did. By the time they shot. I think they didn’t know up until the day that they were doing the scene,” Cretton said. “But yes. I remember Simu walking onto set holding the sides, looking at me going… But there’s two things happening that emotionally are so connected in the MCU and on set. There is the ushering in of these characters into a group of established superheroes. But in real life, there is an ushering in of these actors into a community of established actors. And we could not have chosen a more perfect group of actors to do both. Both those characters and the actors, someone like Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson and Benedict Wong being there to welcome Awkwafina and Simu into the fold, it was a very special moment.”

Marvel Studios is great at keeping secrets. That apparently extends well beyond just the fans of the MCU, and to the people who actually star in it.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now in theaters.