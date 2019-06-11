Marvel’s Shang-Chi Reportedly Gets a Production Designer

Development continues moving right along on Shang-Chi, with the production reportedly hiring a production designer to board the project. According to Production Weekly, Marvel Studios has tasked Sue Chan to begin working on the film. Chan is best known for being production designer on the Anne Hathaway-starring kaiju film Colossal in addition to pulling art duties on both Gone Girl and 300: Rise of an Empire.

There hasn’t been confirmation from Marvel Studios about the hire, but even then, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has yet to even announced Shang-Chi as an official property the production house is developing. Feige himself previously did tease the movie, however, during a stop on the press tour leading up to Avengers: Endgame.

“This is not an Endgame question, this is a question about the future,” Feige said in response to a fan question. “I’m not supposed to answer questions about the future but in this case, I will because the answer is yes.”

Those comments followed an interview earlier in the week where the mega-producer called the prospects of a movie featuring the Master of Kung Fu very intriguing.

“I think every movie that we do is a risk. We only want to do movies that people seem to think are risks. Doing the story of an Asian-American hero of Chinese heritage is something that is very intriguing to us. It will be really different and special,” Feige said when asked if Shang-Chi is viewed as a risky project.

“I hope audiences around the world respond to it in the same way they did to Steve Rogers… whether they have [an] American flag or not. It’s about the individual storyline, spectacle and adventure that come with Marvel Studios movies.”

Shang-Chi is set to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script by Wonder Woman 1984 scribe David Callaham.

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. As of today, Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media release.