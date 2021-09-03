Marvel Studios Releases New Shang-Chi "Run-It" Trailer

Believe it or not, the next feature entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost here. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters on September 3rd, which means that we're in the middle of a massive advertising wave from Marvel Studios. On Monday morning, Marvel released yet another trailer for Shang-Chi, this one putting a spotlight on the original music that will be featured on the soundtrack.

The new trailer/featurette from Marvel is set to a song called "Run It," which comes from DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian. The song is part of the film's soundtrack and this footage shows just how well it fits with the action. You can watch the trailer in the video above!

Earlier this month, director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed during the film's press conference that he actually receieved some great advice from Ryan Coogler, the filmmaker behind Marvel's Black Panther.

“But, when it came down to it, I did have a conversation with Ryan Coogler, and I was really… you know, I was scared of stepping into a big studio movie like this, and scared what it might do to me,” he mused. “Will the pressure, will I cave? I had a lot of fears. The thing that Ryan said to me, which really eased my mind, was, ‘The pressure is hard, it’ll be the hardest thing potentially that you have done up until this point, but none of that pressure or none of those complications come from the people that you’re working with or for.”

Simu Liu stars in Shang-Chi as the titular Marvel hero, who is on a journey to confront his past and villainous father, Wenwu, who is played by Tony Leung. The film also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Cretton directed the film from a screenplay he wrote alongside Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. The character of Shang-Chi was originally created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters on September 3rd.