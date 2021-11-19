Simu Liu Calls out Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo on Marvel Being Secretive About Shang-Chi Sequel

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand as we head further into Phase Four, leading many to speculate about which new heroes could be getting spinoffs and sequels, but Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recently noted that, while he assumes Marvel Studios would have already told him if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be getting a sequel, fellow MCU stars and their habit of spoiling things means actors aren’t told as much about their characters’ futures. Specifically, Liu joked about Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo are to blame for how little he knows about Shang-Chi’s future.

“Look, I feel like there may have been a day and age where they brought the actors in and they were like, ‘Hey buddy, here’s everything that’s gonna happen,’ but I just feel like there were certain things that happened that ruined it for all of us,” Liu joked on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t want to single anybody out, but shout out to Holland, shout out to Ruffalo. Really just mucked it up for the rest of us. So no, we have no idea.”

Arguably the most infamous incident of Ruffalo leaking information came at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, where he was streaming live on Instagram and put his phone in his pocket without stopping the broadcast, with his fans able to listen to roughly the first 20 minutes of the film. Outside of that, most of his spoilers are played off in a joking manner, making it hard to determine fact from fiction, only for the debut of each film to see fans scrubbing Ruffalo’s comments to see if he gave away plot points casually in previous interviews.

Holland, on the other hand, is often aware of when he reveals information that isn’t known to the public, as he often corrects himself immediately after revealing information, lending credence to what could have been played off as him misspeaking. Back in 2017, for example, Holland noted that the future of Peter Parker would continue to be explored in two more movies, with fans not knowing at that point that two more movies were confirmed.

Despite Liu noting that he hasn’t explicitly been told whether Shang-Chi is getting another solo film, we surely haven’t seen the last of him, with it being possible he’ll appear in a team-up movie before appearing in a standalone sequel.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+.

