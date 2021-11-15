Shang-Chi Star Releases the Simu Cut of the Movie’s Best Fight

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made a big splash with its debut this fall, and the movie is still giving ahead of the holidays. If you have not heard. Marvel Studios has brought the movie to Disney+ for subscribers at no cost, so plenty of netizens are just seeing Shang-Chi for the first time. And to welcome those new fans, star Simu Liu went the extra mile with his own cut of a very special fight sequence.

The whole thing was shared online when Liu posted a clip to Twitter for fans. It was there the actor said he’s ready to do it. “I’m releasing the Simu Liu cut,” the actor wrote, and as you can see below, the clip is painful to watch.

https://twitter.com/SimuLiu/status/1460147785248899076?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The cut tackles Shang-Chi’s battle with Xialing once the siblings are united in Macau. For those who have seen the film, the pair reunite as adults after escaping their power-hungry father Wenwu. Shang-Chi goes after his sister in Macau once the Ten Rings attack him and steal an heirloom gifted by his mother. Xialing has the matching pendant, so Shang-Chi enters an underground fight club to meet his sister face to face.

As you can see in this Simu Liu cut, Shang-Chi gets the short end of the stick here. While the siblings have a more even battle in the movie, this actor-approved cut beats Shang-Chi to pieces. The poor guy is kicked in the genitalia again and again and again… and again. Clearly, Liu is aware he would flounder in a fight against Xialing in real life, and honestly? Even the most seasoned fighters would struggle against the heroine.

If you have not seen this battle for real, you can find it on Disney+ right now. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings returned to the streaming service to celebrate Disney+ Day last week. So for those who missed the movie in theaters, your time to marathon has come! You can find all of the MCU films on Disney+ including Black Widow right now. And if you’re looking to visit a theater any time soon, Eternals is now screening exclusively on the big screen.

What do you think of this hilarious Shang-Chi cut? Does this fight stand out as your favorite from the Marvel movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.