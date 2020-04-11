Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Reveals His Birthday Wish

At the beginning of April, Disney released the new release dates for Marvel’s upcoming films with all of the movies being pushed back due to the coronavirus shutdowns. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021, and the film’s star has been posting some updates since production for the film was put on hold. Now, Simu Liu has taken to Instagram to share his birthday wish, which is for people to donate to hospitals during the pandemic. In fact, if you prove you’ve donated to a healthcare organization, the Marvel star will send you a personal “thank you.”

“Hi everyone, my regular programming of unfunny memes and pathetic attempts at self-distraction will resume shortly but I was hoping that I could touch on something serious for a moment. So I’m turning 31 on April 19th (yikes) and I wanted to take the opportunity to highlight a hospital network in my home city of Mississauga Ontario (a part of the Greater Toronto Area) that continues to require donations for PPE and other essential resources for frontline healthcare workers. @TrilliumHealthPartners is where my grandfather went to get cataract surgery last year, and it’s where my grandmother has been receiving treatment for Alzheimer’s. It’s where I got my broken ankle put in a cast during sophomore year of university. If anyone in my family gets sick at this time, chances are they’re going to Trillium – so I hope you’ll allow me to be a little selfish in asking for your support for my birthday. I’m literally on the other side of the world from my parents, and I’m not going to lie, it often makes me anxious that I can’t be there for them. Help me watch over my family and the 2+ million people that fall under Trillium’s jurisdiction by clicking through on the link in my bio!

If you’d rather donate to a different healthcare institution, that’s completely fine too! That would make me just as happy knowing that we’re doing our part and supporting the true heroes of this crisis.

DM me proof of donation to ANY healthcare org and I’ll shoot you a personal thank you.

Thanks so much, stay safe, and stay home!

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.