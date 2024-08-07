Shang-Chi Star Florian Munteanu Addresses Razor Fist’s Return (Exclusive)

Eli Roth’s Borderlands adaptation is heading to theaters this weekend, and the film stars Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Jamie Lee Curtis (Patricia Tannis), Kevin Hart (Roland), Ariana Greenblatt (Tiny Tina), Florian Munteanu (Krieg), and Jack Black (Claptrap). In honor of the film’s release, ComicBook had the chance to chat with Munteanu. Naturally, we couldn’t let the actor go without bringing up the long-awaited sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Fans are eager to find out when the sequel is happening, but there have been no recent updates. Munteanu played Razor Fist in the movie, so we asked if he thinks he could be returning to the franchise. At the time of the interview, it had just been reported that Avengers 5 (now titled Avengers: Doomsday) would feature over 60 MCU characters. Could that include Razor Fist?

“Are you trying to get me in trouble here?” Munteanu joked when asked if he could be one of the 60 characters in the next Avengers film.”Hey, listen, I think we all love Shang-Chi. I hope you did as well. The works continue for the sequel, obviously. And now the wait for the next phase, [it] took a while, and now they’re prepping The Avengers, the fifth one. The news came out that a lot of characters might be in there. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

You can watch our interview with Munteanu at the top of the page.

What Is Borderlands About?

Borderlands

You can read the official synopsis for Borderlands here: “Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.”

Borderlands is heading to theaters on August 9th. Stay tuned for more updates about Shang-Chi 2.