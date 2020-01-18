Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Has a Great Romantic Comedy Pitch

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to hit theaters next year and the movie’s star is quickly becoming one of our favorite people on social media. Simu Liu, who is best known for the show Kim’s Convenience, is very active online and creates content that ranges from fun flirtations with Sharon Stone to more serious observations about Asian representation in cinema. In his most recent Instagram post, Liu wrote about Chinese New Year, which is occurring this year on January 25th. In the caption, Liu pitched an idea for a romantic comedy that we’d definitely be interested in watching.

“CHINESE NEW YEAR IS ALMOST HERE AND WE NEED A LOVE ACTUALLY-STYLE MOVIE ABOUT IT. As much as I adore watching Love Actually I can only imagine how AMAZING it would feel to see 12 intersecting stories onscreen featuring lucky cats, homemade dumplings and (of course) red pockets. What are some of your best CNY stories? Let me know so I can shamelessly steal your ideas to write my screenplay ;),” Liu wrote.

“I fully expect a Hugh Grant-like dancing scene from you,” @chaumeleon wrote.

“OMG lol Simu I’ve already been writing this script JUST YOU WAIT,” @shrrycola replied.

“I love this so much. Can we do a scene where we have to peel that wax paper thing off the extra hard milk candies and then we give up and just eat the whole thing? Also make sure Mom says I’m fat but forces me to eat 30 dumplings and some drunk uncle is in the corner handing out red envelopes. Thanks. Good talk,” @christine_ko added.

Next year, Liu could be “changing the world” when he plays the titular character in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.