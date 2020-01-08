Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Kind Words in Honor of Awkwafina’s Golden Globe Win

Awards Season officially kicked off Sunday night with the Golden Globes, which honored film and television that was released in 2019. One of the biggest winners of the night was Awkwafina, who became the first person of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy). Awkwafina won for Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, beating Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), and Emma Thompson (Late Night). Many people took to social media to congratulate Awkwafina on her big win, including Simu Liu. Soon, the two actors will be teaming up for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

a toast to Nora, and

to taking chances,

to throwing caution to the wind,

to leaning into failure,

to the taking the road less travelled,

and to making history. in order to do what has never been done,

you have to go someplace nobody has ever been. see you at work @awkwafina — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 6, 2020

@awkwafina,” Liu wrote.

Currently, Awkwafina’s role in Shang-Chi is unconfirmed, but Liu will be playing the titular character. The movie will also feature Tony Chiu-Wai Leung as The Mandarin and will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984‘s David Callaham.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.