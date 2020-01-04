Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Reveals He’s a Marvel Fanboy

Earlier this summer, San Diego Comic-Con took place and saw Marvel President Kevin Feige revealing much of the Phase Four line-up, including the fact that Simu Liu of Kim’s Convenience will be playing the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Many people are excited about the news, but no one seems happier than Liu himself. The actor has made it known that he’s a Marvel fan, even sharing old tweets expressing how much he wanted to play a superhero. Liu’s latest Instagram post shows him posing in front of a Marvel sign, and admitting that he’s really just a fan at heart.

View this post on Instagram Still just a total fanboy A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu) on Sep 26, 2019 at 7:22pm PDT

“Still just a total fanboy,” Liu wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, including fans and fellow celebs:

“We ready!,” @jamiejchung wrote.

“Biggest. Asian. Energy,” @wongfuphil added.

“Hell yeah slides,” @ajrafael pointed out.

“We stan,” @spoonz_7 replied.

“Eee I’m too excited,” @aicaduran added.

“I’m so happy but also sad because I know everything is about to change and we will have to share you with the world. It’s bittersweet,” @invadarxim shared.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

The film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

Are you excited for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.