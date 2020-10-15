Sharon Carter Gets a New Suit of Armor

✖

This week saw the release of Captain America #24 from Ta-Nehisi Coates and Daniel Acuña, and not only is the Red Skull back but Sharon Carter is getting an armor upgrade. The previous issue of the series saw her putting on the Iron Patriot armor and doing battle against Selene Gallio, but in the end her fellow Daughter of Liberty Shuri restored her using magic, reverting her back to a younger age, supplying a more physically fit condition, and obliterating her armor. The new issue however has Toni Ho giving her armor some upgrades and some new modifications. Check out the photo of it below!

The issue begins with Toni talking about the upgrades she's working on, revealing that the new prototype of the armor has "little anti-grav action, personal force-field," and her own spin on "rep-." We can only assume that she means repulsors, the energy blast canons that rest in the palms of the various Iron Man suits. By issue's end though we get a full look at the armor as Sharon prepares to take it out for a spin.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The next issue of Captain America will seemingly reveal the new armor but will also seemingly bring much of its larger narrative to a close, before naturally setting up its next confrontation. The full solicit for Captain America #25 can be found below along with the cover art.

Sharon Carter will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series which is filming now ahead of its Disney+ debut. Emily VanCamp is set to reprise her role as the niece of Peggy Carter after her previous appearances in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. It seems unlikely that Carter will suit up in the Iron Patriot armor in the upcoming show, but it would certainly be a major shake-up for the MCU and an impressive bit of VFX work for television.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

SEP200632

(W) Ta-Nehisi Coates, Michael Cho (A) Leonard Kirk, Michael Cho (CA) Alex Ross

To rescue the Daughters of Liberty trapped in Madripoor, Captain America and his closest allies marshal their forces - but waiting in the wings for them is the reborn Red Skull! Plus, the debut of the all-new Agent 13!

PLUS: A second celebratory story by Michael Cho!

40 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $4.99