Shatterstar Seemingly Confirmed for ‘X-Force’ Movie

Lewis Tan expects Shatterstar to return for future X-Force outings, according to a new interview.

The actor, who recently met with DC Entertainment about a number of possible roles, hesitated to confirm anything, but speculated that Shatterstar, whom he played in Deadpool 2, to show up in the planned X-Force movie, in spite of having been killed off during Deadpool 2‘s bloody homage to Peter Milligan and Mike Allred’s X-Force debut.

“You’re going to see more of my character in the X-Force film — that’s what it’s looking like,” Tan told SYFY Wire. “Thankfully, Deadpool went back and had a little time machine that he stole, so in the post-credits scene he brought back Peter, and it’s assumed that we’re all going to come back as well.”

That is a heck of an assumption, but one rooted in earlier comments the actor has made about having discussed the X-Force movie with the studio before coming on board for Deadpool 2.

“The X-Force movie is happening” Tan told ComicBook.com in May. “We talked about this before I signed on for Deadpool, but nothing is confirmed. And, I know that they rework the material up until the last minute, much like they did on Deadpool. So I’m not exactly sure. But I don’t see why they wouldn’t have me, and Terry [Crews], and Bill [Skarsgard] back. And Rob assured me, it’s just interesting. I think it’s a cool dynamic, and hopefully Brad Pitt’s available.”

Of course, the future slate from 20th Century Fox is currently up-in-the-air. With Disney’s acquisition of the company looming and yet another offer from Comcast likely complicating the process, Tan is unsure of what to expect, but also eager to see the X-Men and X-Force characters join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think that’s exactly what they’re doing,” Tan said. “And look, I think that there’s a lot of people who would want to see it. I also think that Marvel is excellent at curating their material, in the way that they release stuff. And the way that they fine tune the story lines, I think they’re genius at it. So, I think whatever we’re going to see is going to be great. And I think there’s many different avenues that they could go. And yeah, I don’t know how to answer that one. All I know is that would be insane. So, I think people are excited for that. I think we’ll see it.”

There is no firm date or cast list yet for X-Force, although it will feature Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Domino (Zazie Beetz).