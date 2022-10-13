She-Hulk: Does Daredevil Return in the Season 1 Finale?

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has dropped on Dinsey+, and it's already a fan-favorite final Marvel episode. Last week's episode featured the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and fans instantly shipped him with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Daredevil paid a visit to Los Angeles from New York in order to go up against Jen in court, but the two hit it off before he headed back home. It seemed like his story on the show was a one-episode deal, but fans were holding out hope that he would show up again. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Good news, Matt Murdock fans! If you wanted to catch Daredevil again on She-Hulk, the finale delivered. After She-Hulk was about to throw down in a giant battle with the newly-turned Todd, Abomination, Titania, and Hulk, the character decided this wasn't her ideal ending. Jen then left the episode on the Disney+ menu and climbed down to a Marvel's Assembled episode, where she confronted "K.E.V.I.N," the A.I. version of Kevin Feige. She pitched some ideas for the finale, and she ultimately got her wish, including the suggestion that the show bring back Daredevil. Instead of a final fight, things wrapped up pretty nicely for Jen, and Daredevil appeared out of nowhere for another visit. It was an extremely charming cameo and ended with Matt having a nice meal with Jen's family as they grilled him about their relationship and his life in Hell's Kitchen.

Is She-Hulk's Daredevil the Same Version As the Netflix Series?

Currently, it's unclear if this version of Daredevil is the same from the Netflix series or another from the multiverse, but this episode of She-Hulk hints that it's the former. During the episode, Daredevil jokes about his powers not working the same, which could be due to what happened to him at the end of The Defenders series and the third season of Daredevil. Yesterday, the official Marvel website pretty much confirmed that he's the same Matt we all know and love.

"While the character was teased earlier in the season, he's finally reintroduced to audiences in Episode 8 of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk," the official website wrote. "And he's very much the same Matt Murdock audiences have come to know and love over the years, once again played by Charlie Cox returning to the role."

Will She-Hulk Have A Season 2?

Currently, She-Hulk has not been renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's previous finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes up hopeful. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson recently wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here.

The season finale of She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.