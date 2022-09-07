She-Hulk Sets Up Her Dating Profile in First Episode 4 Clip

Over the past three weeks, audiences have been delighted by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series' unique approach to humor and the everyday life of its ensemble cast might have been the biggest highlight of the first three episodes, and it's also getting the spotlight in the first clip from this week's Episode 4. The clip, which was shared by Elite Daily, shows Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) trying to figure out how to maximize Jen's dating profile, as Jen has not succeeded at getting dates thus far. The show's marketing has already played off of Jen's attempts at online dating, including launching an actual Tinder profile for She-Hulk before the show premiered.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained in a previous interview with Empire. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."

"She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal," Maslany added. "When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

