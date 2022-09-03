She-Hulk Episode 3 Hidden QR Code Revealed

If the first three episodes are any indication, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a treat for Marvel fans, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a hilarious new path while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, including quite a few different solo comic runs — and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 3 lets viewers celebrate that. Following the trend of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, Episode 3 of She-Hulk briefly shows a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of 2004's She-Hulk #1. The QR code appears onscreen while Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching his legal case, in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf for catfishing him as Megan Thee Stallion.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"I had a very specific idea of the tone that I wanted for the show, having come from comedy and really having thought about it for so long," Gao previously told EW. "But it was really tricky having to balance comedy and being light and irreverent and also very meta and self-aware, but also there's this kind of expectation of being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and balancing all of the action and the drama and the plot, too."

