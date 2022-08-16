She-Hulk Writer Reveals If Ghost Rider Will Appear

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios released a new teaser for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and fans were quick to notice a peculiar detail in the background of one of the shots. A poster seemed to tease the potential arrival of the Spirit of Vengeance himself: Ghost Rider. As it turns out, that's simply not the case. During Monday's red carpet premiere of the Disney+ show, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao confirmed the character appearing in the show is not Johnny Blaze but rather, Donny.

"He's not Ghost Rider — his name is Donny Blaze," Gao told Deadline at the premiere. "He is a magician named Donny Blaze."

#SheHulk EP Jessica Gao on whether or not Ghost Rider makes an appearance in Season 1 pic.twitter.com/z0GCUYHXIj — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 16, 2022

She added, "This is just a magician who picked a stage name that he thought was going to get a lot of attention. He's a big character in his episode but he is not Ghost Rider."

This summer, Ryan Gosling revealed he wanted to play the MCU's version of the fan-favorite horror character, a casting Marvel boss Kevin Feige supported at San Diego Comic-Con.

"If Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider," Feige told MTV News' Josh Horowitz at the con. "Ryan's amazing. I'd love to find him a place in the MCU. He dresses up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than any major movie coming out."

Horowitz was also the one that previously broke the Gosling as Ghost Rider casting bit earlier this month.

"Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren't true," Horowitz shared on Twitter. "BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER."

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming August 18 on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

