She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Think They've Spotted a Ghost Rider Easter Egg in New Footage

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into some interesting territory in the next few years, with new and returning heroes being put at the center of some unexpected stories. The next story on the docket will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a half-hour legal comedy centering around Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and a ragtag group of Marvel characters. It's been previously reported that the show would feature some surprising Marvel cameos — and the newest footage released from the series has fans speculating about one in particular. Midway through the new featurette, a poster can be shown which appears to promote someone with the last name "Blaze", which has led some to speculate that it could be a reference to Johnny Blaze, the original Ghost Rider.

While the poster doesn't quite spell the name the same way, as the first name has one less letter than the comic-accurate "Johnny", that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about the possibilities. Admittedly, Ghost Rider having his MCU debut on She-Hulk would definitely surprise fans — but stranger things have definitely happened within the franchise.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"It's really important to the character that she maintains her sense of self," Coiro told ComicBook.com. "Now, because she presents differently as She-Hulk, she definitely has to balance who she is, and the way you are perceived definitely affects the way you act, but she is herself, unlike hulk. So it's really about remaining true to herself throughout all these adventures... It is a long and winding journey of self acceptance and of realizing that, you know, with great power…"

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

