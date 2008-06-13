She-Hulk Star Watched The Incredible Hulk to Prepare for MCU Role

In the span of just two episodes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has brought us a weird and surprising extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action Disney+ series has been both showcasing the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and continuing threads that have been lingering in the MCU for decades, including a few from 2008's The Incredible Hulk. That was certainly the case in Episode 2, which saw Jen begin to defend the parole case of Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), who famously was the antagonist of The Incredible Hulk. Steve Coutler, who portrays Jen's boss, Holden Holliway, recently told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast that he did rewatch The Incredible Hulk to prepare for that storyline.

"I saw all those movies, but I don't think they stuck in anyone's mind too well," Coulter explained. "But I did, yeah. I wanted to know exactly, because the character had to know — I sound like junior varsity Daniel Day-Lewis. 'I had to go and watch a TV movie! It was very exhausting!' Because I wanted to have an idea. But actually the Abomination stuff was actually pretty cool. I did do my research."

Coulter also revealed his research process regarding Holliway's own comic history, which includes some fantastical components of Marvel lore.

"I did look up some of his history, and being an actor with an ego, I wanted to see what else happens to him, because he has all sorts of little adventures. But I just did the same research I did for Walking Dead. I wanted to be familiar with it, because sometimes you pick up little tidbits. And the fact that he had that history, he's not just — as was revealed an episode two, spoiler, he does hire She-Hulk, it's like, 'Cha-ching!' But he does have a sympathy and an affection, and so that actually did help a little bit. It's not just that I hired her for this one reason. There's a little bit of a father-daughter kind of thing, looking out for her. But mainly, she's adding to the coffers of the law firm."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

