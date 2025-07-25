She-Hulk Star Confirms Their Dream MCU Team-Up (And We Want It More Than Ever)

It’s always great when Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes team up. The Avengers movies are the pinnacle of the superhero genre, bringing together characters from different parts of the galaxy to fight a common enemy. The event films aren’t the only times that good guys fight side by side, though. Captain America: The Winter Soldier, for example, features not only the Star-Spangled Man but also another Avenger, Black Widow, and Falcon, who all work together to stop HYDRA from launching Project Insight. The MCU’s Disney+ shows also get in on the fun, with Punisher helping Matt Murdock get out of a jam in Daredevil: Born Again being one of the more exciting developments in the franchise in recent years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daredevil deserves the help because he’s always around when there’s another hero in need. When Peter Parker requires legal help after Mysterio reveals his identity, Hell’s Kitchen’s best lawyer is there. Daredevil can’t even put his suit away when he’s on vacation in Los Angeles, teaming up with She-Hulk to take out some goons. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany must look back on her time with Daredevil fondly because she’s ready for her next MCU team-up.

During her appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 to promote Osgood Perkins’ upcoming horror film Keeper, Maslany sat down with ComicBook and revealed the MCU character she hopes to share the screen with next.

“Baby Groot,” she said. “You gotta, with the height discrepancy? Just milk that visual joke for as long as it lasts.”

She-Hulk wouldn’t be able to stop herself from breaking the fourth wall if she found herself fighting crime with a talking tree. Even in her world, where she visits Marvel Studios headquarters and changes everything about her show’s finale, it’s hard to move past something like that. She shouldn’t dismiss the idea entirely, however, because the team-up has the potential to be something special.

The MCU’s Groot Has Never Shared a Battlefield With a Hulk

It’s easy to forget that Groot makes his way to Earth during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Thor uses the Bifrost to transport himself, Groot, and Rocket to Wakanda, where Thanos’ forces are giving the Avengers all kinds of trouble. One reason the heroes are struggling is that Bruce Banner can’t access his Hulk persona. Due to being embarrassed by the Mad Titan, Hulk refuses to come out, forcing Banner to pilot the Hulkbuster armor.

Since her cousin didn’t show Groot what he was made of, Jennifer Walters can set things right. All she has to do is find a spot to make Maslany’s dreams come true. There aren’t any plans for She-Hulk to return for a second season, and the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is similarly up in the air. There are a couple of Avengers films on the way, but neither Maslany nor Vin Diesel’s names have been mentioned as part of the cast.

Without a clear meeting spot, the She-Hulk and Groot partnership will have to wait its turn in line. And maybe that’s for the best, since the last time Groot appeared in the MCU, he wasn’t the cute creature that Maslany remembers from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The tree-like character is embracing his comic book look, growing much larger in size and having even more exaggerated features. Groot looks great, there’s no doubt about it, but there won’t be as many jokes if he’s fighting alongside She-Hulk at full power.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming on Disney+.

Would you like to see Groot and She-Hulk team up in the MCU? Where do you think that could happen? Let us know in the comments below!