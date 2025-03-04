Vin Diesel Teases Groot’s MCU Return in Surprising Marvel Movie

Vin Diesel has revealed when fans can expect to hear him lend his voice talent again to the Guardians of the Galaxy’s talking tree, Groot. The Fast and Furious actor voices Groot, who Marvel fans last saw in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in a bit of upheaval lately as we march towards Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. When and where we’ll see certain heroes again remains up in the air, but if Vin Diesel is to be believed, Groot will be heading home in an origin movie.

“One day after the Oscars and I was back to work early…,” Vin Diesel wrote in an Instagram post. Diesel caught fans up on his various movie projects, including sequels to The Last Witch Hunter and xXX and a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots adaptation for Mattel. He also spoke about a Planet X movie that will see Groot going back to his homeworld. “Also, Disney wants their Planet X!” Diesel wrote. “Which some say is Marvel’s most anticipated movie, haha. The film where Groot returns to his home planet.” You can see the entire post below.

Planet X is home to the alien race of Flora colossi, of which Groot is a member. So far there haven’t been any indications that Marvel Studios is developing a Planet X movie, or a film that could possibly travel to Planet X. There also haven’t been many future movies announced saved for the Avengers: Doomsday, which sees Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU to play Doctor Doom, and Avengers: Secret Wars. But Vin Diesel would know more than most, especially if he’s been in conversations with Marvel Studios about Groot’s future.

If Secret Wars is the equivalent of Avengers: Endgame, then we’ll most likely see Groot appear there as well. There has been some recent news regarding Groot’s teammate on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. Concept art for Avengers: Doomsday featured Star-Lord cozying up to White Vision on a couch as they watched something on TV. Vision is starring in his own Disney+ series that will follow White Vision from WandaVision. Does this mean Star-Lord will make a guest appearance in Vision’s Disney+ series? Or will their friendship develop during Avengers: Doomsday?

With Terry Matalas serving as executive producer and head writer, the Vision show promises to explore White Vision’s journey of self-discovery following his departure from Westview. While several cast members have been announced, including Paul Bettany reprising his role as Vision and James Spader returning as Ultron, Marvel Studios has not officially acknowledged Star-Lord’s presence in the series. One thing of note is Disney+’s untitled Vision series debuts in 2026, the same year as Avengers: Doomsday.

