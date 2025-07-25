Every Marvel & DC Actor Cast In Chris Nolan’s Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey is one of the most highly-anticipated movies scheduled to premiere in 2026, boasting an impressive cast that includes 20 past and present Marvel and DC actors. The Odyssey is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, Odyssey, which tells the story of Odysseus, a Greek king who embarks on a lengthy and perilous journey home to reunite with his wife, Penelope. The Odyssey was put into development after the massive success earned by Nolan’s 2023 movie, Oppenheimer, and most of the movie’s remarkable cast was confirmed shortly after.

Oppenheimer stormed 2024’s awards season, taking home many accolades, seven Academy Awards among them, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Supporting Actor, and more. There are hopes that The Odyssey will match this success, and its production budget of $250 million – Nolan’s most expensive movie to date – proves Universal has a lot of faith in the project. A fraction of this budget will have gone to fleshing out The Odyssey’s impressive cast, which boasts 20 performers who have previously appeared in adventures in various Marvel and DC projects.

20) Matt Damon

After previously collaborating with Nolan on Interstellar and Oppenheimer, Matt Damon will be starring as Odysseus in The Odyssey. He was confirmed to be the lead actor in the cast in October 2024, and The Odyssey will surely be another jewel in his incredible acting career crown. Of course, Damon’s Marvel roles are also up there, thanks to the comedy of these bit-roles. Damon appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an Asgardian actor who portrays Loki in in-universe stage shows, while he also had a cameo as a redneck met by Cable (Josh Brolin) in 2018’s Deadpool 2.

19) Tom Holland

British actor Tom Holland has become central to the MCU since his debut as Peter Parker’s Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, since going on to lead a solo trilogy and starring in two crossover Avengers movies. Holland will be returning as Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to release only two weeks after The Odyssey in July 2026, which will star Holland as Telemachus, Odysseus’ son. This will be Holland’s first time working with Christopher Nolan, but could mark a dramatic shift in his acting career into more prestige roles.

18) Zendaya

Similarly, Zendaya will also be appearing in both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July 2026. Her Odyssey character hasn’t yet been confirmed, but she has been seen in set photos alongside real-life fiancé Tom Holland, suggesting they’ll share scenes together. Zendaya has similarly played Peter Parker’s love interest in the MCU, appearing as Michelle “MJ” Jones in the Spider-Man franchise, though she forgot Parker at the end of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s unclear how large a role she’ll have in Brand New Day, while she’ll also be appearing in Dune: Part Three in December 2026.

17) Anne Hathaway

Another frequent collaborator with Christopher Nolan, having appeared in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises and 2014’s Interstellar, Anne Hathaway will have a key role in The Odyssey, though the nature of this role hasn’t yet been confirmed. 2026 will be a huge year for Hathaway, with The Odyssey, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Flowervale Station, and Verity all scheduled for release. Hathaway previously starred alongside Christian Bale’s Batman in The Dark Knight Rises as Selina Kyle’s Catwoman, and she is widely considered to be one of the strongest iterations of this athletic antihero in live-action.

16) Nick E. Tarabay

Nick E. Tarabay joined the cast of The Odyssey in February 2025, announced to be cast alongside Jimmy Gonzales and Maurice Compte (via Deadline). Tarabay is a familiar face to fans of DC’s The CW television shows, as he not only appeared as Digger Harkness’ Captain Boomerang in Arrow, but also starred as Eclipso in the second season of Stargirl in 2021. It’s unclear who Tarabay will be playing in The Odyssey, but this will surely be his biggest feature film role to date.

15) Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is no stranger to action, superhero-esque movies, having appeared in the likes of Hancock, The Old Guard, Æon Flux, The Boys, and more, though it wasn’t until 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she made her MCU debut. She appeared as the mysterious sorceress Clea, recruiting Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for a mission to stop an incursion, but she hasn’t been seen since or confirmed to be returning. Theron is set to appear in The Odyssey as Circe, a powerful Greek goddess and witch who Odysseus will meet on his journey.

14) Logan Marshall-Green

Logan Marshall-Green was confirmed to have joined the cast of The Odyssey in July 2025 as a recast to replace Cosmo Jarvis, who was originally cast in the movie but had to depart due to scheduling conflicts. While it’s unclear who Marshall-Green will portray, it’s likely this will mark a larger role than his Marvel character – Jackson Brice’s Shocker in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Marshall-Green’s Shocker was killed by the Vulture (Michael Keaton) and was subsequently replaced with Herman Schultz (Bokeem Woodbine), though neither have been seen in the MCU since.

13) Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal has a crucial role to play in the first teaser for The Odyssey, sharing scenes with Tom Holland and suggesting he’ll have a large presence in the movie. Bernthal joined The Odyssey’s cast in January 2025, shortly before returning to the MCU as Frank Castle’s Punisher, the brutal vigilante antihero first seen in Netflix’s Daredevil series. Bernthal is currently developing a Punisher-centric Special Presentation for the MCU, and is expected to return in 2026’s Daredevil: Born Again season 2, so will continue to have a prominent role with Marvel Studios.

12) Bill Irwin

Previously known as the puppeteer and voice of TARS in Interstellar, Bill Irwin is returning to work with Christopher Nolan in The Odyssey in an as-yet-unconfirmed role. Irwin is also known for appearing in one of the most popular Marvel TV shows in history, as he starred as Summerland co-founder and mutant scientist Cary Loudermilk in Legion, which released adjacent to 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise between 2017 and 2019. Irwin is a very celebrated and acclaimed actor, so he brought legitimacy to Legion, and will be a huge asset to The Odyssey.

11) Iddo Goldberg

Israeli actor Iddo Goldberg appeared in one episode of CBS’ Supergirl season 1, prior to the series’ move to The CW and integration into the Arrowverse. Goldberg appeared as supervillain inventor T. O. Morrow and one of his creations, Red Tornado, in Supergirl, but proved no match for Melissa Benoist’s titular Kryptonian. Goldberg joined the cast of The Odyssey in February 2025, while he’s also known for roles in Snowpiercer, Westworld, Salem, and Peaky Blinders.

10) Josh Stewart

Josh Stewart confirmed his casting in The Odyssey at the end of February 2025 (via Instagram), and reminded audiences of his previous collaborations with Christopher Nolan, which included roles including Barsad in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, the voice of CASE in 2014’s Interstellar, and another voice role in 2020’s Tenet. As well as his DC role in The Dark Knight Rises, Stewart also had a prominent role in the second season of Marvel Television’s The Punisher in 2019, where he portrayed John Pilgrim, who is hired to hunt and kill Amy Bendix (Giorgia Whigham), though he ultimately refuses.

9) Anthony Molinari

Following his work as a stunt performer in Oppenheimer, Anthony Molinari may take on a similar or larger role in The Odyssey. This follows his lengthy career working with Marvel as a stunt performer and bit-role actor in a variety of projects, including 2013’s Agent Carter one-shot, a police officer in Cloak & Dagger, a SHIELD agent in 2019’s Captain Marvel, a mob-related criminal in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and a militia soldier in 2021’s WandaVision. Molinari also appeared as an uncredited mafiosi in 2020’s Birds of Prey movie, which starred Margot Robbie as the DC Extended Universe’s Harley Quinn.

8) Jimmy Gonzales

Perhaps best known for his roles in Mayans M.C., The Rookie, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 24: Legacy, The Walking Dead, and Blue Miracle, Jimmy Gonzales joined the cast of The Odyssey in February 2025 alongside Nick E. Tarabay and Maurice Compte. You’d be forgiven for forgetting Gonzales’ sole Marvel appearance, as he popped up briefly as a Mexican staff member in 2017’s Logan, but was by no means the focus of the X-Men franchise movie. It’s unclear how prominent a role Gonzales will have in The Odyssey.

7) Jesse Garcia

Similarly, Jesse Garcia only had a small bit-role as a SHIELD agent on the helicarrier in 2012’s The Avengers, a role that went underdeveloped and forgotten in the years since. Garcia joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in February 2025 alongside Will Yun Lee (via Deadline), who also had a Marvel role, but in a different franchise. Nothing is known about Garcia’s role in The Odyssey, yet this will be an impressive chapter in Garcia’s career that includes roles in Flamin’ Hot, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Narcos: Mexico, and more.

6) Will Yun Lee

Alongside Garcia, Will Yun Lee was confirmed to be joining The Odyssey in February 2025, suggesting the movie may rely on some heavy action sequences, as Lee is a gifted martial artist. He showcased these skills as Kenuichio Harada in 2013’s The Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise. Lee previously appeared as Kirigi in 2005’s Elektra, and made the move to DC to voice a character in the animated Superman: Unbound movie. Lee also voiced characters in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man video game, so is a superhero veteran.

5) Corey Hawkins

Corey Hawkins might have become best known as the short-lived Heath in The Walking Dead and as Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton, but The Odyssey will surely mark his most prestigious role yet. Star of stage and screen, Hawkins has appeared in BlacKkKlansman, Kong: Skull Island, The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Color Purple, and Poker Face, while he also took on a small role in 2013’s Iron Man 3 as a United States Navy operator. This role is easily forgotten, but hopefully Hawkins appearance in The Odyssey won’t be as insignificant.

4) Elliot Page

Prior to his transition, Elliot Page was introduced as Kitty Pryde’s Shadowcat in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, a role which he reprised in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, becoming the longest-running actor in the role with only two projects under his belt. With so many classic X-Men actors returning for 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, it seems unlikely Page will join them, but 2026 will mark a huge chapter in Page’s acting career as he will appear in The Odyssey. He joined the cast in January 2025 alongside Bill Irwin and Yesterday, Tenet, and Don’t Look Up actor Himesh Patel.

3) Ryan Hurst

Best known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead, Remember the Titans, and Outsiders, Ryan Hurst joined The Odyssey’s incredible cast in March 2025. Hurst hasn’t had a great deal of superhero experience, but he did voice Lobo in the animated Superman: Man of Tomorrow movie from 2020. DC Comics’ bounty hunter Lobo will next be seen being played by Jason Momoa in 2026’s Supergirl movie, which stars House of the Dragon actor Milly Alcock as the titular Kara Zor-El, Supergirl, cousin to David Corenswet’s Superman, while The Odyssey will mark Ryan Hurst’s next on-screen appearance.

2) Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o’s The Odyssey character hasn’t been revealed, but she is expected to have a prominent role in the upcoming movie. Nyong’o is a hugely acclaimed actor with the likes of 12 Years a Slave, Us, The Wild Robot, and Star Wars under her belt. She also has a crucial role in the MCU’s Black Panther franchise as Nakia, the love interest of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa and the mother to his son, Divine Love Konadu-Sun’s Prince T’Challa from 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We may see Nyong’o return in Avengers: Doomsday, though this hasn’t yet been confirmed.

1) Robert Pattinson

After starring in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in 2020, Robert Pattinson was confirmed to have also been cast in The Odyssey in November 2024. This came two years after he made his DC debut as an alternate iteration of Bruce Wayne’s Batman in Matt Reeves’ hugely-successful The Batman movie – which has since become a DC Elseworlds project. In recent years, Pattinson has become a much more legitimate and esteemed actor, with roles in Tenet, The Batman, Mickey 17, The Lighthouse, Good Time, and more making him a more versatile and impressive star, so The Odyssey will surely benefit from his inclusion.

