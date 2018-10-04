She Hulk Star Reveals What Venom Role She Was Rejected From

It seems that She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany has been trying to join the Marvel Universe for a while now, including pursuing a role in Sony Pictures' Tom Hardy-led Venom movie. As a guest on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast, Maslany revealed that she's pursued multiple Marvel roles but that "They've rejected me multiple times." She goes on to confirm that she tried out for a role in Venom. "Not for Venom," the character, she clarifies, "but for Venom's girlfriend or whatever." She further clarifies that she doesn't mean Eddie Brock's girlfriend but "Just Venom's girlfriend. Just the symbiote's girlfriend. She was cut out," though based on the context, this part seems to be a joke.

Ultimately, Michelle Williams played Anne Weying, Eddie Brock's love interest, in Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Weying briefly becomes She-Venom while bonding with the Venom symbiote.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts this week on Disney+. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson called it the MCU's "most worthwhile show yet" in her 5-out-of-5 review of the show. She writes:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is not only the live-action debut that its titular character has always deserved, but it's a new turning point for what the MCU's TV shows are capable of. Anchored by Maslany's mesmerizing and masterful performance, the series is unafraid to be genuinely authentic, gleefully weird, and downright clever in a way that's electrifying to watch. While there's no telling what the remaining five episodes have in store, much less where Jen Walters could pop up next in the MCU, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to leave its mark on the superhero landscape."

According to Marvel Studios' official synopsis for the series, "in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) -- an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases -- must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-HUlk, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, with Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. Jessica Gao is the show's head writer. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro, and Gao.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th+.