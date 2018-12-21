Marvel Teases Shuri’s New Black Panther Costume

Come this March, it looks like Shuri will finally be adopting the Black Panther mantle once again in the absence of her brother. Thanks to Marvel’s comic book March 2019 solicitations released earlier today, it appears Shuri will make the change come Shuri #6.

If you’ve been following along with the Black Panther-themed books as of late, you’ll know that the fictitious country of Wakanda is on the verge of collapse. T’Challa — the rightful heir to the throne — is helping taking down a rogue Wakandan terroristic group halfway across the country, leaving Shuri and Ramonda back home.

This change marks the second time the character has picked up the mantle previously given to her brother. The first time around, Shuri has to take over the role after her brother is beaten into a comatose state. First appearing as the protector of Wakanda in Black Panther Vol. 5 #1 (April 2009), Shuri continues fighting crime as the Black Panther for the rest of the volume.

Eventually, Shuri was murdered by Proxima Midnight in the “Time Runs Out” story arc, effectively given the handing back the mantle to her brother. Fortunately enough for fans of the character everywhere, Ta-Nehisi Coates resurrected the character as a part of his critically-acclaimed run that started in 2016.

Though the series has been written by Nnedi Okorafor and drawn by Leonardo Romero so far, the solicitation reveals that a temporary creative team will take over the title for two issues. Writer Vita Ayala (Batgirl Annual) and artist Paul Davidson (Moon Knight) will be the driving force behind issues number six and seven.

The cover for #6, which features Shuri morphing into a nanotech-like Black Panther suit, was drawn renowned cover artist Kirbi Faga.

The full solicitation for Shuri #6 — out next March — is below.

SHURI #6

VITA AYALA (W) PAUL DAVIDSON (A)

Cover by KIRBI FAGA

BRAND NEW ARC!

At long last, Shuri faces her destiny. With her brother gone and Wakanda in peril, the Black Panther is needed. But the Princess of Wakanda is more than any mask — and she’s about to face a threat unlike any Wakanda has seen before. The start of a two-part story by guest creative team Vita Ayala & Paul Davidson!

32PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Have you been reading Shuri so far? If you have, what have you thought? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!