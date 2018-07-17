Shuri From ‘Black Panther’ Getting Her Own Comic Book Series

In Black Panther, T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri stole the show. Now, she’s getting her own comic book series, too.

Marvel announced today that Hugo Award-winning Afrofuturist author Nnedi Okorafor, who previously wrote the digital comic series Black Panther: Long Live the King and Wakanda Forever will write the series with art from Leonardo Romero. The series will be set in the same continuity as Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Black Panther series and will see Shuri dealing with issues at home with Wakanda missing its leader. You can check out the official series description below.

“SHURI will bring a domestic conflict to the princess’s table — while she is the most at home in her lab, working to keep her country at the forefront of science and technology, Wakanda is missing its leader. Without T’Challa around, Shuri will have to decide if she will forego her own passions in order to stand up for her nation.”

Okorafor told Bustle that she is thrilled to be writing the title and that Shuri is the Marvel character that “really sings” to her.

“[Shuri] is an African young woman of genius level intelligence who is obsessed with technology and has traveled spiritually so far into the past that she’s seen Wakanda before it was Wakanda,” Okorafor said. “The Ancestors call her Ancient Future. And she’s super ambitious. What do I love about her? Alllll that and more.”

Shuri is set to debut this October. More details about the title will be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con during Marvel’s Next Big Thing panel on Saturday, July 21st at 1:45 p.m. in Room 6A.

Are you excited for the new Shuri series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.