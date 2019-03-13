Son Seeking Early ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Screening for His Father Battling ALS Turns to Reddit For Help

A Marvel fan has turned to Reddit in hopes of getting the attention of Marvel Studios’ attention in order to set up an advanced screen for his ailing father. u/BergIsToasted posted on the social media platform earlier today that his dad is a dedicated fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of ALS.

As the Reddit post — that has since gone viral — reads, u/BergIsToasted’s dad was given a month to live a “few weeks ago” and that’s why he’s turned to Reddit in an effort to get the attention of someone at Marvel Studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full post can be found below.

u/BergIsToasted mentioned he and his father have started binge-watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout the extended hospital stays and set a goal to make it until Endgame, although the most recent diagnosis doesn’t fair well.

Fans interested in helping out the cause are asked to use the hashtag #PaulsEndgame and can keep track of the campaign’s progress on Twitter at @Pauls_Endgame.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!