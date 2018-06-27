Sony Officially Confirms ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Title

Thanks to Tom Holland the official name of the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel came before an official release, but now the studio is confirming it’s true.

Today Sony Pictures officially confirmed the title for the anticapted sequel, which will be called Spider-Man: Far from Home. The movie will follow up the first Tom Holland starring Spider-Man film Spider-Man: Homecoming, which of course took place after the character debuted in Marvels’ Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War (via Deadline).

The name originally hit the internet thanks to an Instagram post from Holland. Holland shared a video from ACE Comic Con in Seattle, where he apologized for the lack of news or announcements concerning the upcoming movie. He didn’t let fans go away completely empty-handed though, as he lifted up an iPad with what looks to be the script for the movie along with the film’s title, Far from Home.

Holland has a reputation for sharing secrets, but this might have been planned all along. Regardless of whether it was planned or unplanned, the title definitely got fans’ gears turning in regards to what the title could mean.

Some online have created posters based on the Secret Wars saga, which is where Peter first encountered the alien symbiote in the comics. That is likely not going to happen though since Sony already has a Venom solo movie prepped for later this year. What is more likely to happen is that Spider-Man will end up traveling around the world a bit, including London, which Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige has already indicated.

Before Far from Home though fans are still waiting to see how Spider-Man survives the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Last we saw of Peter he was fading from existence thanks to Thanos’ universe altering finger snap, along with multiple other heroes like Black Panther, Star-Lord, Groot, and Scarlet Witch just to name a few.

How he comes back from that remains to be seen, but we won’t find out until next year’s Avengers 4. As for Spider-Man: Far from Home, not much else is known about it, other than the fact that it could involve Mysterio in one of the villain roles.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far from Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.