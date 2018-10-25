‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ to Get IMAX Release as Sony Pictures Signs Long-Term Deal

Thanks to the massive success of Venom at the box office, Sony and IMAX have struck a new deal, allowing many of the studio’s major upcoming releases to hit theaters in the biggest, boldest format possible.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony signed its first long-term, multi-picture deal with IMAX this week. This deal came after Sony’s Venom, based on the Marvel Spider-Man character, performed exceptionally well on IMAX screens.

With the new agreement, IMAX screens and theaters will be a major part of Sony’s release strategy for next summer’s blockbuster, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The deal also focuses on several other movies, including the studio’s other two 2019 sure things.

The Men in Black spinoff/sequel/reboot starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson hits theaters on June 14, 2019, and the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is slated for December 13, 2019. Both of those films will be a focus of Sony’s IMAX slate going forward.

These Sony movies will be digitally remastered and released for the mega IMAX screens, and will get the treatment worldwide.

Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter that the new deal with Sony gives the company a chance to complete its entire 2019 schedule, and nail down every major blockbuster of the year.

“Spider-Man, in particular, is a Marvel movie, and we’re excited about continuing our relationship with Marvel. It’s been among the most fruitful relationships we’ve had with filmmakers. So it’s a win-win,” Foster said.

The relationship with Marvel Studios has been a fixture for IMAX for some time. Marvel movies have been released in IMAX since Iron Man 2 in 2010, and Avengers: Infinity War was the first studio movie to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras.

“What we realize with one-offs is you work on one thing, and move on. Because we have other slates deals with Warner Bros, Disney, Fox, Paramount, it made sense to solidify the relationship with Sony,” Foster added. “The notion of being included and being involved from scratch is extremely important to us.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.