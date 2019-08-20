Sony and Marvel Studios Negotiations Said to Be Ongoing

Hollywood trades have reported the sweetheart Spider-Man deal between Sony and Marvel Studios is all but over. ComicBook.com can confirm, however, that negotiations are in fact ongoing. Sources close to the situation have informed us the two sides remain in talks and the main sticking point happens to be producer credits Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would receive on future Spidey-based properties. We were unable to confirm if Feige was aiming for producer credits on films like Morbius or Venom 2.

When reports first surfaced, Disney chief Bob Iger had reportedly been after a new deal that would have seen the House of Mouse take on 50 percent revenues. Disney would have also footed half the bill on all production expenses. It’s also said Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige also wanted their hand helping to develop all other Spider-Man spinoffs in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, a notion quickly shot down by Sony chief Tom Rothman.

Under the current deal, Disney is set to collect five percent in first-dollar revenues of the Spider-Man films while Sony hauls in everything else. Sony also finances the entire production as it stands now.

As it stands now, other reports suggest both Spider-Man star Tom Holland and director Jon Watts are still under contract for two additional films or appearances. It’s unclear if those obligations would include cameos in the other Sony superhero films or not.

