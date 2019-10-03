Sony Pictures Releases “Spider-Man Is A Menace” J. Jonah Jameson Video, Launches Daily Bugle Website

Spider-Man: Far From Home was released at the beginning of the summer and saw the return of Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man as well as many of his friends and family from Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, another big name appeared at the end of the film, which shocked fans. J. K. Simmons, who played J. Jonah Jameson in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films from 2002 to 2007, returned as the head of the Daily Bugle once again. The big moment featured Jameson breaking the news story of Spider-Man’s true identity, and now it appears Sony is bringing him back with the launch of a Daily Bugle website. Earlier this month, they dropped a “Spider-Man is a Menace!” video which starred Simmons, and is now a prominent fixture on the new website.

“Spider-Man, a psychopath wielding powers he has no right to possess, trying to pass himself off as a hero,” Jameson shouts in the video. “Well, let me tell you something, kid, you’re no hero! Mysterio, that’s a hero. You are a criminal, a miscreant, a masked marauder, a menace!”

“Thanks for watching,” he adds in a much calmer tone. “Don’t forget to like and subscribe.”

TheDailyBugle.net features blog posts and articles, including one about the Night Monkey, which was the name given to Peter when he was wearing the stealth suit in Europe. While no official announcements over the next Spider-Man film have been made, it’s looking like Simmons will return.

While fans are still mourning the break-up between Sony and Disney, which means it’s unlikely we’ll ever see Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, it’s still exciting to know there will be more of Simmons in the role he played so well opposite Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson Nick Fury), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill). Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home lands on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD on October 1st.