Sony's Madame Web Movie Adds Girls Star Zosia Mamet

The cast of Sony's Madame Web has gotten just a little bit larger. According to Deadline, The Flight Attendant and Girls star Zosia Mamet has joined the cast of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters film. Mamet joins an ensemble cast that includes the previously announced Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celest O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott. Exactly who Mamet is playing in the film has not been disclosed.

Very little is actually known about the Madame Web movie as details about the film have been kept pretty tightly guarded. We do know that Johnson is set to play the titular Madam Web, a clairvoyant with psychic abilities and it's believed that Merced may be playing the Spider-Verse hero Araña, aka Spider-Girl. Euphoria star Sweeney's role has also not been disclosed, though the actor has previously shared how excited she is to be part of the film.

"Oh, my goodness. I grew up watching Marvel movies and superheroes are just the coolest thing ever. So, I just dreamt of being able to be a part of something bigger than life itself. And that's what I feel like I'm getting to be a part of with Madame Web," Sweeney shared.

Last year around Spider-Man: No Way Home's release, Sony executive Sanford Panitch said that there was a plan for their assembled Spider-Verse. As more projects get announced, the roadmap has become a bit clearer.

"There actually is a plan," Sony executive Sanford Panitch explained. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

As for Mamet, in addition to her roles in The Flight Attendant and Girls, the actor has a book of food essays titled My First Popsicle: An Anthology of Food and Feelings coming out this fall as well as a book of personal essays set to be released next year.

What do you think of the latest casting for Madame Web? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.