Spanish Inq Hopes To Redefine Relationship Between Creators and Fans

A new website hopes to redefine the relationship between creators and their fans.

Earlier today, art agent David Macho launched “Spanish Inq,” a new website dedicated to his comics clients. Macho represents a veritable “who’s who” of comics artists including Daniel Acuna, Ramon Bachs, Jesus Saiz, and CAFU. Spanish Inq serves as a hybrid news site and commission page, where fans can keep up with their favorite artists’ new projects and order commissions or purchase original art straight from the artist.

“We’re at a time when all possible interaction among creators and readers is a must,” Macho told ComicBook.com when asked about why he chose to launch the site. “Not only the fans, but giving publishers every possible tool to know everything about an artist: their resumes, watching their art in detail, and of course being able to purchase art or order commissions from many of the Spanish Inq artists.”

Spanish Inq is a unique multipurpose comics site, one that acts as both a business and a way for fans and creators to stay in touch without relying on social media or newsletters. “We want this to be an informative site, above all, a place where you can study an artist’s career, what he’s accomplished so far and what’s his current work, and what he wants his future to be.” Macho said. “Then, if you’re making any purchases, amazing, but we want the fans to know who Ramon, Andres [Guinaldo], Julian [Lopez] and all the others are. And we want interactions, we want questions, we want to have news sections.”

Macho hopes that Spanish Inq because a detailed comics arts informative hub and already has bigger plans for the site. He mentioned adding more art, commissions, and multimedia, as well as international convention appearances.

During a time where creators are forced to spend more and more time marketing themselves, Spanish Inq is an intriguing alternative, one where the agent takes on the role of marketer and promoter. If Spanish Inq is successful, don’t be surprised if other creators band together to form their own collaborative pages run by a third party. It’s a revolutionary concept, but also a necessary one from a marketing perspective.

“You can see the site as a hub to get information about all the artists we rep, but also as a separate website for each of our artists,” Macho said. “In any case, we hope you spend a lot of time with us!”