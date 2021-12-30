Spider-Gwen Artist Reveals Amazing Photoshop of Blondie Singer Debbie Harry as the Hero

Spider-Gwen colorist Rico Renzi shared an artistic Photoshop of Debbie Harry from the rock band Blondie as the heroic Gwen Stacy. The character quickly became a fan-favorite among comic book fans when she debuted during the Spider-Verse event series, and was later voiced by Hailee Steinfeld in the award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie for Sony Pictures. Debbie Harry is the lead singer of Blondie, and has also had a successful solo and acting career. But you can now see what Debbie Harry would look like as a live-action Spider-Gwen.

Renzi posted his Spider-Gwen Photoshop to his Instagram account. It features a black-and-white portrait of Debbie Harry staring forward in the fashionable Spider-Gwen hoodie costume. Renzi captioned the photo with the hashtags “#spidergwen #debbieharry #blondie #gwenstacy #spiderverse.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Gwen returned in the first trailer for the Spider-Verse sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). The trailer picked up right where the first film left off, with Gwen Stacy teleporting into Miles Morales’ bedroom. She offered Miles an invitation to join him on an adventure, which he couldn’t pass up. Footage showed Across the Spider-Verse will introduce Miles to Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099.

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have wanted to see more of Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man. Even though Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone, died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, there have been rumors that both Garfield and Stone could return in an Amazing Spider-Man 3.

No Way Home co-writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, where they explained how Garfield wanted to explore a darker path for Spider-Man following Gwen Stacy’s death.

“The last time you saw Andrew Garfield, it was the death of Gwen, and that must have sent him down a dark spiral, maybe he never got out of,” McKenna said. “We don’t know, because there wasn’t a third movie that we saw. Where did he go? Maybe a really dark place. We wanted to be true to the characters in those movies. Really having conversations about specifying where they are, without giving away too much. Not coming in, spilling all the beans. ‘Tobey’s Peter is running Peter Parker Industries!’ You just wanted to have little hints of that without it being all this exposition as fan service.”

“Tobey wanted to be very minimal about how much you know. Very, very minimal,” McKenna continued. “Andrew really loved the idea of he’s still tortured over what happened in Amazing Spider-Man 2 and where that left him, and how they could bring that to Tom. “We can empathize with you. We do know what you are going through. If anyone in the world knows what you’re going through, it’s us.” But also, “We can be beacons.” Tobey especially has come through that darkness. We thought it was cool that Andrew’s Peter was still in the midst of that darkness. They weren’t just here to go, “Two awesome Jedi knight heroes who show up and are going to help you take down the bad guys.” They are going through their own things. We were trying to write up to the characters that they did such a great job of creating and really being true to those characters and those stories and those worlds so that it didn’t feel like we were doing curtain call, fan-service.”

What do you think of Debbie Harry as Spider-Gwen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!