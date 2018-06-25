Spider-Gwen Joins Marvel’s New Spider-Man Hoodie Team

This isn't the first Spider-Gwen hoodie on the market, but it just might be the best. Indeed, Gwen Stacy is the latest Spider-Person to get a hoodie in Marvel's fantastic new Spider-Man-centric collection!

The Spider-Gwen hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $58.99 with free shipping slated for October 2018. This one comes in women's sizes XS to XL (US sizes 4 to 12) only, and pre-order quantities are limited. Grab you preferred size while you can if you want to ensure that it arrives in the first batch. Like the other hoodies in the lineup, the main draw is the high quality materials and bold print. This hoodie is also a little more affordable than some of the major Spider-Gwen designs that were available previously.

Now, let's talk about some of the other hoodies in the Spider-Man collection shall we? The line started with the classic Spider-Man hoodie, but has recently expanded to include the following:

Venom has a movie coming out on October 5th, and you can pre-order the Venom hoodie right here for $54.99 with free shipping slated for September. Again, pre-order quantities are limited.

Earlier this month we were treated to an awesome-looking new trailer and poster for the upcoming film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will bring the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man (and Spider-Gwen!) to the big screen this Christmas. To celebrate this momentous development, a Miles Morales hoodie was released based on his comic book appearances.

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $58.99 with free shipping slated for October. The hoodie is a pullover design with a high quality print that extends around the back. It also features a drawstring hood and sleeve cuffs as well as the standard two front pockets.

Finally, you can order the officially licensed Spider-Man White Spider hoodie based on his look in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game right here, right now for $59.99 with free shipping.

These hoodies have sold like crazy in pre-order, and the next batch won't arrive until September. Again, pre-order quantities are limited, so grab one now before the ship date gets pushed back even further. From the official description:

"Inspired by Spider-Man's in costume in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, the hoodie incorporates the web slinging hero's classic colours of red, white and blue in darker tones, along with a white Spider logo. The hoodie has a sporty athletic style fit with body panelling details, full length zip and drawstring hood."

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 4 Spider-Man game went live back in April, and the game is slated for release on September 7th. You can learn more about the different versions right here.

