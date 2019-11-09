Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster Puts Peter Parker on the Yellow Brick Road

We’re still about two years away from the third Spider-Man film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The time off has given some time for fans to plot a new title and thanks to an epic new poster from BossLogic, Marvel Studios might have gotten its best fan idea yet. Playing off the Sony and Disney deal upheaval this summer, the fan art teases the title as Spider-Man: No Place Like Home. A classic line from The Wizard of Oz, the fan art maestro used the film’s yellow brick road to signify Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) return to the MCU. Then, for fans chomping at the bit for a crossover, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is looming large in the clouds.

It was a trying couple of weeks for fans of Marvel Studios but finally, Sony and Disney were able to settle a deal that would allow Holland’s take on the character to appear in at least two more live-action films. Disney chief Bob Iger even confirmed in an interview Holland himself was instrumental in bringing the studios to a deal.

“Miraculously. He was. We had an event called D23, and Tom was there because he’s a voice in [Pixar’s Onward]. He said something on stage, and it was clear that fans wanted Tom back as Spider-Man, made by Marvel and our Marvel production team,” Iger said. “And after D23, Tom reached out to folks who work for me and said, ‘Can I please have Bob’s e-mail address or phone number?’ Of course, I’m very protected, so they were very careful. I said ‘Sure, have him contact me,’ and he did.”

He added, “We spoke. And he basically made a — he cried on the phone, no, not really. But it was clear that he cared so much. And actually, we care about him.”

Spider-Man 3 is due out on July 16, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021 and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios projects without release dates include Ant-Man 3, Blade, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

