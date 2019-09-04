Spider-Man Battles Kraven the Hunter in Fan Concept Trailer for Third Film

None of us know for sure what’s happening with the Spider-Man franchise as Sony and Disney have expressed some differences in their plans for future films. Still, that hasn’t stopped one fan from imagining what it might be like to continue the story on display in Spider-Man: Far From Home which ultimately exposed Peter Parker’s identity to the world. Building on rumors of Kraven the Hunter being a villain for the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, the video above showcases Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the baddie for the threequel cutting footage from other movies into a mock trailer.

The future for Spider-Man, of course, remains uncertain. This fan trailer will only fuel the agony some fans are enduring as they wish for updates regarding the Sony and Disney deal which could keep Tom Holland’s portrayal of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel,” Tom Holland said in a written piece for GQ. “I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.’”

Fans are clamoring for an update regarding Spider-Man’s future, many hoping to see Peter Parker’s story continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the cliffhanger ending attached to Spider-Man: Far From Home. Rumors of a meeting between Sony and Disney have swirled on social media but no one knows for sure whether or not Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will get his hands on the wallcrawler again any time soon.

