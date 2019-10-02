Marvel Fan Creates Best Title Treatment for Third Spider-Man Film

It seems like the tumultuous saga of Marvel and Sony’s messy Spider-Man divorce as finally come to and end. At least for now. It was revealed on Friday morning that Marvel Studios and Sony had renegotiated their deal regarding the rights to Spider-Man, allowing Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to star in one more solo film and another future MCU title. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe all across the world rejoiced at the news, with refreshed excitement for the third Spider-Man film, set to arrive in theaters in July 2021.

Of course, it didn’t take people long to start guessing at what the title of the third Spider-Man movie could be. There has been a very distinct theme to the titles of the MCU Spider-Man films so far, both incorporating “home” in some way. It’s likely that the third will do exactly that, and one fan on Instagram has the perfect idea for what it should be.

A user by the name of Albin George posted a mock up of the third Spider-Man movie logo, calling it Spider-Man: Comes Home. Take a look!

The new Spider-Man movie will once again be co-produced by Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Sony’s Amy Pascal, who worked on both of the previous films.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” Pascal added. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

The third Spider-Man film will arrive on July 16, 2021.