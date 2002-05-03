Spider-Man 3's Sam Raimi Addresses Infamous Peter Parker Dance Scene

✖

Sam Raimi has had his fill of the Marvel universe. The director directed a trilogy of Spider-Man films that starred Tobey Maguire and almost helmed a fourth film with the actor until Sony decided to develop a reboot that would go on to star Andrew Garfield. The first two films in Raimi's series are considered some of the best superhero films of all time, and the third definitely isn't. Spider-Man 3 has so many bad things about it that I won't even get into it. But one of the worst things about the film is when Peter Parker gets the symbiote suit and becomes a bad boy version of himself and does a weird dance while walking down a New York City street. Now, the director has finally addressed the iconic Spider-Man scene during a new interview with Fandom.

"Well, we meant it to be funny, actually. It was Peter Parker's version — this lame kid — of what it must be like to be his evil self. But he's so whipped. He's so out of it that that's his take on it. And that didn't go over well with the audience. But that's what we were trying to do. So I'm not surprised that people… I'm glad people find it funny! We we wanted it to be fun."



Raimi is set to premiere his next film based on a Marvel character with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this week. The film was originally touted as a horror film when it was first announced. Horror director Scott Derrickson was previously set to direct the sequel, but he ultimately left the film due to creative differences with the studio. Marvel Studios would eventually get Evil Dead and Spider-Man director to helm the film and the rest is history. When tickets for the Doctor Strange sequel went on sale, the director did an interview with Fandango where he teased the film's horror elements.

"I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it," Raimi revealed in an interview with the website. "I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said that it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I'm not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the picture due to creative differences, that was still the mandate -- to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. So, I kept true to their original statements."



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

