This ‘Spider-Man 3’ Fan Poster Makes Us Want The Future Foundation

A fan-made poster for the second Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel envisions Spidey (Tom Holland) teaming up with the Fantastic Four.

The creation comes from graphic designer Agent 22, who frequently shares Marvel-inspired artworks.

This proposed Spider-Man 3 or Spider-Man 4 would see young hero Spider-Man join the ranks of the Future Foundation, a collection of free-thinking individuals — many of them superheroes — who assemble in the efforts to strive for a brighter future for humanity and Earth.

The group was founded by big-brained Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four and originally included family members Sue Richards (the Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (the Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (the Thing), and the super-powered and super-smart Richards children, Franklin and Valeria.

Members of the forward-thinking Foundation have included the likes of Spider-Man, Ant-Man (Scott Lang), She-Hulk and Doctor Doom.

Spider-Man sported a slick black and white uniform during his time with the super-team.

Disney’s recent purchase of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets would make a future crossover possible as Marvel Studios will be able to integrate former Fox properties X-Men, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Both companies expect the regulatory process to take between 12 and 18 months, ruling out a possible Fantastic Four appearance in the currently untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, opening July 2019.

Franchise star Tom Holland let slip Marvel Studios has a trilogy planned for the wall-crawler, with a third Spider-Man solo likely to make its way into theaters in 2021.

Holland will appear as the character for his third time in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters May 4.