Spider-Man and Daredevil Unite in Epic Fan-Made Poster

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has quite a lot on its plate in the coming years, both on the big-screen and in limited series on Disney+. After a brief controversy earlier this year, Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker/Spider-Man has been confirmed to be a part of that, with a third solo film set to debut in 2021. While plot details on the film are still a mystery – outside of the fallout of Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s cliffhanger ending – a new fan poster imagines a pretty delightful possibility. The fanart, which you can check out below, sees Spider-Man swinging alongside Charlie Cox‘s fan-favorite take on Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Cox’s role as Daredevil first began in the eponymous television series of the same name, which culminated in him appearing in Netflix’s The Defenders team-up. Over the course of the past year, Daredevil and the other Marvel Netflix shows have been given the axe, and the characters’ future in the wider MCU has remained a mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But after Far From Home, some have considered the possibility of Daredevil appearing alongside Spider-Man, particularly so Matt Murdock could serve as the potential attorney for Peter, now that he’s been unmasked and framed for murder.

“I have to be really careful here.” Cox explained in 2018. “I mean, I’m sure I can say this. And I’ll just preface it by saying that I can’t see how this would happen. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. But I have no information to suggest that this would ever happen. But it’d be really cool to see…I’d love to do something with Spider-Man.”

Cox has expressed a similar sort of interest in a Daredevil/Spider-Man team-up before, as early as when Andrew Garfield was still playing the web-slinger. As he explained back in 2015, there are some pretty great comics to base that team up off of.

“There is a wonderful episode – issue of the comic – where Matt Murdock has to defend Daredevil – cause the public don’t know.” Cox explained. “So he has Peter Parker put on his Daredevil costume so he can sit in the dock.”

Would you want to see Daredevil cameo in Spider-Man 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.