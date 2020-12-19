WWE's Sasha Banks Lied To Keep Koska Reeves' Mandalorian Return a Surprise

✖

Mercedes Varnado is used to dazzling fans in the WWE ring as Sasha Banks, but she made her debut in the Star Wars universe earlier this year in The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves. After her debut in Chapter 11, fans were eager to see more of Reeves, but Varnado crushed those hopes a bit after she said that she was only in that episode, but did hope for more in the future. As those who watched the season finale know, that turned out not to be true, as Reeves is very much a part of the finale, and Varnado did her part to keep it a surprise.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Varnado said "Well, I can only hope that the fans get to know more, I'm only in this episode. It's awesome but we can only hope for more stuff."

"So, if I can pray and manifest anything, I just hope myself and Katee, Bo-Katan, can hopefully get the Darksaber one day," Varnado said. "But we'll have to see, I don't know."

Now, looking back at what she said next, she did tease it a tiny bit. "I have no idea, we have to keep watching," Varnado said. "Everyone was expecting Ahsoka to be on this episode but we have to see, I don't know. I'm watching like a fan every single week and I'm just on the edge of my seat, I'm like, I don't know. So I'm just with you guys, I'm a fan."

As we know from the season finale, Reeves and Bo-Katan both had parts to play, teaming up with Mando (Din Djarin), Cara Dune, Boba Fett, and Fennec Shand to take on Moff Gideon and recover the Darksaber. They ended up doing just that, though not before Reeves and Fett had a thrilling throwdown.

At the episode's end, Reeves is standing by Bo-Katan, and Mando has the Darksaber, which presents a problem for Bo-Katan since to have the weight that comes with wielding it you must battle and take it from the previous owner. That was fine when it was Moff Gideon, but now Mando has it, so we'll have to wait and see how that plays out.

Reeves will undoubtedly have a role to play in that situation as well, and we cannot wait to see more of her in the future.

What did you think of Reeves in The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Mandalorian and WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!