Vincent D’Onofrio Reveals His Thoughts on Kingpin Appearing in Marvel’s Spider-Man Movies

Vincent D’Onofrio recently made a big return as Wilson Fisk (aka the Kingpin) in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series on Disney+, much to the delight of fans. D’Onofrio played Wilson Fisk in Netflix’s Daredevil series, and when that Marvel Netflix universe ended, D’Onofrio’s Kingpin was one element of it that fans fought hard not to lose. Now that we have D’Onofrio’s Kingpin officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have an extensive wish-list for what they want to see Kingpin do in the MCU. And right now, there’s one clear direction Marvel fans want Kingpin going in: straight into the world of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies!

Vincent D’Onofrio sat down with the ComicBook Nation Podcast to talk about Kingpin’s future in the MCU. When host Janell Wheeler asked D’Onofrio about which comic book characters were his favorites, the actor named “Batman, The Punishers, Daredevil… Captain America and Spider-Man,” as his “people” when it came to superheroes. When host Janell Wheeler mentioned that one day MCU fans could potentially get some Spider-Man and Fisk “action” D’Onofrio said “That would be pretty cool. It would be very cool.”

There’s no telling what Kevin Feige has planned for either D’Onofrio’s Kingpin (who seemingly took a bullet to the face from Maya Lopez at the end of Hawkeye) or Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. However, the two characters already seem to be circling one another indirectly:

Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in theaters at the same time that Marvel’s Hawkeye Disney+ series re-introduced D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. The timing is pretty serendipitous: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ending left Holland’s Peter Parker having to start from scratch, moving into his own squalid apartment in Manhattan’s midtown area; meanwhile, Hawkeye’s finale saw Kingpin battle Kate Bishop in Rockefeller Center, mere blocks from where Spider-Man now spins his webs. So going by NYC geography, Kingpin and Spider-Man are technically already in the sandbox together.

Marvel Comics has a long history of Spider-Man and Kingpin going up against one another; the villain’s first appearance was in Amazing Spider-Man comics (#50 in 1967), and Kingpin was one of the Web-Slinger’s foes before he eventually was slotted as Daredevil’s primary nemesis. Spider-Man: No Way Home also re-introduced Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) in the MCU, so all the pieces are seemingly in place. With Holland’s Spider-Man now holding the status quo of being truly a street-level “friendly neighborhood” hero, Kingpin and Daredevil would be natural crossover character match-ups for the next Spider-Man movie to build on.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters. Hawkeye is streaming on Disney+.