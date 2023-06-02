Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Merch Spoils a Spider Hero's Debut

Miles Morales is going on another Spider-Verse adventure in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and new merchandise for the Sony flick spoils the introduction of another Spider hero. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was originally intended to be Part One of a two-parter, with Sony deciding to give them each a distinct name. The third film will be titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. While Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man 2099, and Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew) have been confirmed to star alongside Miles Morales, even more characters have been promised. Images of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise gives away the inclusion of Spider-Punk.

Photos and video of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merch were shared online, revealing a Spider-Punk mask and a "Spider-Punk Web Blast" in the form of a red-and-blue guitar. The mask has the familiar shape of a Spider-Man mask with the added bonus of three punk rock spikes going up the forehead.

Spider-Punk is finally going to get more recognition after all these years pic.twitter.com/i7N6BTerqZ — malachi (@MCUMarvels) July 27, 2022

Created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel, Spider-Punk debuted in 2014's Amazing Spider-Man #10. Hobie Brown hails from Earth-138 and participated in Marvel's first Spider-Verse event that spanned 2014 and 2015. He just starred in his own solo miniseries from writer Cody Ziglar and artist Justin Mason.

Across the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller discussed the film at CinemaCon, where they explained how there were over 1,000 people working on that film — and the number of characters in the film is massive as well.

"We had to try and break new ground, so it's way bigger," they said. "The number of characters [is massive]. The first movie has 40. This one has 240 characters." The producers also went on to say that the film starts in Earth-65, Spider-Gwen's home world, before continuing to Earth-160 which is the primary continuity in which Shameik Moore's Miles Morales lives. Miller said that six different universes are involved in the movie "so far".

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's release date was delayed from October 7, 2022, to June 2, 2023. Miller addressed the delay on social media soon after the news broke with a simple and straightforward reaction: "More time to make it great" accompanied by a spider emoji.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

