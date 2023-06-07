Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Director Promises More Spider-Ham

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released in theaters over the weekend, and it includes a bunch of new spider-people in addition to some old favorites. However, there were some fan-favorite characters from the first film that didn't play a major role in the sequel. For example, Spider-Ham is briefly seen in the background of Spider Society and he shows up again at the end of the film when Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) assembles a team to help save Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore). The character was voiced by John Mulaney in the first movie, but he's only heard once in the sequel, in a voiceover flashback. However, it looks like the character will be playing a bigger role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. In a recent Q&A with Collider, co-director Joaquim Dos Santos was asked by an audience member why Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse didn't have more Spider-Ham, and he teased the character's future.

"That's a good point, actually," Dos Santos replied when asked why they didn't "put enough Spider-Ham in the movie." The director explained, "That was some stuff that was cut pretty early on, just for time. We knew part of the joy of Gwen getting the band back together was the promise that you'll see them more in the next one."

Is the Spider-Man Noir TV Series Still Happening?

Another staple from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that was only seen at the end of the sequel was Spider-Man Noir, the character voiced by Nicolas Cage. It was recently announced that the character would be getting his own live-action series with Prime Video. During a recent interview with Collider, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller were asked if the show was still happening, and they teased that Cage could end up being involved.

Lord quickly answered "yes" when asked if the Spider-Man Noir series was still happening. "It was [in development] until the writers' strike and everything shut down. But once that gets resolved, we'll get back into it. But it's coming along nicely." When asked if there was any chance Cage could be playing the role in the series, Lord played coy and replied, 'There is any chance.'"

Back in March, Cage spoke with ComicBook.com and addressed the new series.

"Well, I think it's a wonderful character," Cage shared. "It's a character that lends itself to channeling some of my favorite noir movie stars. It doesn't matter if new generations do not know who [Humphrey] Bogart is or [James] Cagney is. The point is that those vocalizations or Edward G. Robinson, those rhythms worked. They work on camera. They work in terms of the way they sound. Spider-Man, for me, is the coolest superhero. I think to have that combined with a noir, like 1930s golden age movie star attitude, makes it one of the most exciting of all the superhero characters."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing in theaters everywhere. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 29, 2024.