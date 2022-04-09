Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Was Supposed To Be Released This Weekend and Marvel Fans Are Struggling

In another universe, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) opened in theaters this weekend, but not this one. In November 2019, Sony Pictures dated the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel for release on April 8, 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020 forced the studio to push Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)‘s release date back into October 2022. While that’s only a few months away, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are still lamenting that we don’t yet have the sequel to the best comic book movie of the 2010s.

Sony previously released a sneak peek at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). The scene picked up right where Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse left off. Gwen “Spider-Gwen” Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) visits Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) in his bedroom. This simple catchup leads to a new, cross-dimensional adventure involving Peter B. Parker (Jack Johnson), Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), and Spider-Woman (Issa Rae).

Speaking to ComicBook.com in 2019, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller talked about how they hoped Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse would be the beginning of something much bigger. “Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord said. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Miller added. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is now scheduled to debut in theaters on October 7th. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) will follow in 2023. Keep reading to see how Marvel fans feel about the film’s delay.

