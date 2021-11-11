Spider-Man Star Andrew Garfield’s Experiences With The Series Made Him Set Boundaries





Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield says that his experiences with the series made him set some boundaries with the public eye. He talked to Bustle about Tick Tick Boom and the topic of everyone’s favorite Wall-Crawler could not be avoided. Spider-Man: No Way Home is just a few weeks away, and everyone is trying to learn some more about the previous Spider-Men. For Garfield, he’s worked very hard to not share too much of himself. The actor’s interior life is very important to him and he said as much in some comments with the publication. Every single thought isn’t for everyone to hear, and he takes great precautions to only give takes when he feels they are necessary. As the incessant Marvel questions multiply, he remains steadfast that he’s not going to give anything up at all. “No matter how I answer, I’m damned if I do, damned if I don’t,” Garfield told Bustle. “So in essence, you’ll just have to wait and see.“

“I’m not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself,” he added. “For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”

The Guardian also had a sit-down with the former Spider-Man star recently. He sounded a bit crestfallen about the experience of making the films because of how much business overtakes art when it comes to blockbusters.

“I went from being a naive boy to growing up,” Garfield elaborated. “How could I ever imagine that it was going to be a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake and that’s what guides the ship. It was a big awakening and it hurt. Comic-Con in San Diego is full of grown men and women still in touch with that pure thing the character meant to them. [But] you add in market forces and test groups and suddenly the focus is less on the soul of it and more on ensuring we make as much money as possible. And I found that – find that – heartbreaking in all matters of the culture. Money is the thing that has corrupted all of us and led to the terrible ecological collapse that we are all about to die under.”

