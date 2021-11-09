Spider-Man No Way Home Adds Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Fan Poster

One Spider-Man: No Way Home fan decided to add Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the poster. When Marvel decided to unveil the theatrical poster for their upcoming film, the Internet exploded. Instagram’s zerologhy decided to dump some fuel on the fire with his rendition of the popular image. Most fans are absolutely expecting Garfield and Maguire to make their presence felt in No Way Home at this point. The trailer’s inclusion of classic Spider-Man villains like Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin did nothing to stop all of that speculation. Then, the poster goes ahead and makes the Goblin very visible in the foreground, along with the presence of lightning bolts and sand. That’s all of the boxes checked for these franchises. So, fans await the absolute confirmation of what’s going to happen in the film with another trailer. Marvel has been mum on when to expect any other big clip. But, there is a large contingency of fans who would not be mad about the lasting shot from that trailer being the three Spider-Men together.

Today, in an interview with Total Film, Tom Holland wanted to make himself very clear about his fellow Spidey actors. He wants people to know this is a Multiverse story, but nothing is guaranteed. Holland offered, “People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together,” he said.

“It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…” the Spider-Man star explained before adding. “I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

Here’s a synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home right here: “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

